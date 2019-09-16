Moses Akaigwe

Peugeot 208 has won the 2019 Eurostar Passenger Car of the Year award from Automotive News Europe. This is coming at a time sales figures for August confirm that Peugeot is sustaining July’s good momentum with its leadership in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle segments in France.

The first Eurostar Awards ceremony took place in 1998. Since then, every year, Automotive News Europe has rewarded figures from the automotive sector for their innovative work on certain vehicles.

Declaring the Peugeot 208 the winner, the jury praised the innovative character of the car, first with its distinctive style, but also with the new generation of Peugeot i-Cockpit© that it offers: a 3D head-up combination and a range of driving aids from the upper segments.

The Peugeot 208 is also rewarded for its new platform designed to accommodate the combustion and electric versions. Indeed, the new Peugeot 208 is built from the latest generation of PSA Group platform: the CMP (Common Modular Platform).

It is modular in terms of dimensions and engine power. With its multi-energy offer, it allows its future customers to choose the type of traction: combustion (petrol/diesel) or electric. This new platform helps to limit the CO2 emissions of the new Peugeot 208.

The new Peugeot 208 will therefore be available, from the moment it is launched, with three possible energy types: electric, petrol or diesel.

It was not clear as at the time of going to press when PAN Nigeria Ltd, Kaduna, which markets both locally assembled and imported fully built lion-brand vehicles in Nigeria, would be launching the new 208, if at all.

The Peugeot brand had last year won an Eurostar award, presented to Pierre-Paul Mattei for the design of the Peugeot 508.

The 2019 Eurostar Passenger Car of the Year award and the lion brand’s market position in the past two months in France, are cheery news for the auto maker as it launches the new kid on the block – the Peugeot 208.