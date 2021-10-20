From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The newly elected Abia State executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will reposition the party, according to Secretary Perfect Okorie.

Speaking against the backdrop of the existence of another faction of the party in the state, Okorie said as a big family, the different interests in the party will make it stronger.

‘APC is a big family, people will have different sheds of opinion in such a big family, but at the end, we will come out together and stronger,’ he said.

‘Forget about what people are saying, it’s only one APC in Abia, that has its Secretariat at No. 38, Azikiwe Street, Umuahia, they are not two.

‘The chairman-elect, Acho Obioma is going to move the party forward, no doubt about that. We are assuring all that APC is going to wrestle power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state come 2023.’

The party scribe said apart from the position of Chairman that was contested for, every other post in the party was duly harmonized.

The newly elected publicity secretary of the party, Mike Ozoemena said new blood has been injected into the state exco with a new mandate to turn things around.

He promised that APC was going to play the role of the leading opposition party in the state effectively.

‘We’re going to see a more vibrant opposition party in APC henceforth,’ he said.

