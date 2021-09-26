Afropop/dancehall act, Patrick Osagie Osakue aka P.Voo, has emerged the Assistant National Publicity/Media Secretary of the Association of Coastal and Waterways Communities in Nigeria (ACWCN).

P.Voo, who was former Deputy Governor, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Lagos State chapter, and also former Project Manager of the music body, expressed happiness over his new appointment, pledging to use music as mode of communication to the concerned communities, which he has concluded plans to tour 58 of them.

The estate developer turned-artiste also vowed to do his best in bridging the gap between the government and waterways communities in Nigeria through his enlightenment programme. “I will go out of my way to ensure that my job is done thoroughly, so as to achieve the golden aims and objectives for which ACWCN was created,” he assured.

