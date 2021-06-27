Mr Mohammed Waksha, the new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), Adamawa Command, has officially assumed duty.

Mr Mansur Sajoh, the command’s spokesperson, announced this in a statement issued on Sunday in Yola.

Sajoh said that Waksha took over the affairs of the command in Adamawa from Mustapha Talba.

The statement read: ”Mohammed Waksha, took over the affairs of Adamawa State Command of the NSCDC from Commandant Mustapha Talba.

Speaking on assumption of duty, Waksha appreciated the outgoing Commandant for his achievements in the state and promise to add more good records to move the Corps to a new heights in the state.

”He enjoined the personnel of the command to ensure discipline, dedication and commitment to duty.

On his part, the outgoing Commandant, Mustapha Talba, thanked the personnel of the command for the support and cooperation given to him during his tenure and asked them to extend same to his successor.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Waksha was transferred from Taraba state. (NAN)

