Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has described the inauguration of the ultramodern Ado-Ekiti Central Market as a great achievement for his boss, Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Egbeyemi who spoke shortly after the market was inaugurated for public use on Thursday also described the feat as very significant for the government and the people of Ekiti State.

The Deputy Governor also congratulated the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, Aladesanmi III for witnessing the completion and commissioning of the market.

Egbeyemi in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the new market is special in the sense that it boasts of modern facilities like a fire station, two banks, clinic, police post, among others.

The Deputy Governor under whose watch the second biggest market in Ado-Ekiti the Bisi Market was built during his tenure as the Chairman of Ado-Ekiti Local Government appealed to the people to use the facilities in the new market well.

Egbeyemi said he was grateful to God that God made the delivery of the market project possible during the reign of his boss, Governor Fayemi and during his own time as the Deputy Governor, an indigene of Ado-Ekiti.

He explained that the government is engaging a private facility manager to ensure that the market does not lose its beauty and that its facilities are well maintained.

The Deputy Governor revealed that many infrastructure defects were corrected after the project was inherited by the Fayemi Administration to ensure that it serves the people well.

Egbeyemi said: “The market was a great achievement on the part of the government of Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe. It was well conceived and its completion is to the satisfaction of everybody.

“When the last government left, we discovered so many faults (in the project), the whole place was dark and the Governor ordered for reconstruction.

“The reconstruction was done and we added so many things to it which had made the market a beauty to behold

“The inauguration of the market today was very significant. It was not me that made it possible but God. I am part of the government and I am happy that it is happening during my time and during the time of my leader, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.”

On the proper use of the market, the Deputy Governor said: “We have advised the would-be users of the market to use it well and there will be people who will be around to caution them.

“They must comply with the regulations because as beautiful as the market is, if it not well used, the structure will lose its beauty.

“That is why the government is giving it to a competent hand that will run it well. We have given it to a competent private firm that will help us maintain the place to continue to serve our people well.”