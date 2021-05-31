By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The new Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, Mr Johnson Kokumo, has read the riot act to criminals infiltrating Lagos and Ogun states through the boarders to desist or risked his wrath.

The AIG who talked tough stated that henceforth, Lagos and Ogun State would no longer be a safe haven for kidnappers and criminals.

AIG Kokumo who gave the warning while resuming at the Zone 2 Command headquarters, Onikan, as the new helmsman, said that the warning was clear as his mission was to detect, prevent and fight crime and criminals in Lagos and Ogun states .

“We know too well that Ogun State is a gateway state. We have trans-border criminals coming in through Idiroko. We also know too well that criminals cross into Lagos through Seme border and we will not tolerate all these.

“We are here to prevent crime, we are here to detect crime. We are here to fight crime and criminals and we will not fail the good people of Lagos and Ogun states.

“We will do that having at the back of our mind, a very healthy respect for the right of the citizens.We will fight criminals to the best of our capacity. We will leave no stone unturned to let resident criminals in Lagos and Ogun know that these places are no longer places for them to operate with impunity.

“We will equally send signals to criminals in contiguous states to Lagos and Ogun to let them know the states are no longer where they can operate,” he said.

The AIG also said that security strategies would be updated as every police formation would be reactivated to tackle crime through the air, land and water.

He added that his command would tackle crime in its zone through synergy with other security agencies and members of the public.

“The zone 2 command is ready to fight criminals in the water, on land and we will equally do all within our capacity to fight criminals from the air because I have the mandate of the Inspector General of Police to leave no stone unturned in fighting crime and criminals.

“We will rejig the current security strategy, we will activate the marine police, the air wing of the Nigeria police and we will do all this in synergy with sister security agencies.

“We will also leave no stone unturned to ensure that we do policing in Lagos and Ogun with professionalism to build good relationship with the people,” he said.

AIG Kokumo said he knew his job would require adequate equipment, but gave assurance that the government was doing all within its capacity to provide the police with all that is needed to fight crime.

“The government at the level of the state, both Lagos and Ogun are also doing same to provide us with all we need to work with and we will not relent,” he said.

The plice boss further said that the new Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, is passionate about the welfare of policemen and would ensure that there is improved welfare packages for police officers.

“We will also see to the welfare of policemen. The present Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, is so passionate about the welfare of policemen, both the junior and the senior officers,” he said.