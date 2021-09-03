The newly appointed Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone 15, Mr Bello Makwashi, has assumed office in Maiduguri.

ASP Geoffrey Atsache, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Friday.

“This is to inform the general public that AIG Bello Makwashi has officially taken over the mantle of leadership as the second Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 15 Command.

“Makwashi who hail from Zamfara is a seasoned police officer who has demonstrated operational deftness and administrative acumen in past positions held.

“He is the immediate past Borno Commissioner of Police.

“The AIG hereby solicits the maximum support and cooperation of the general public in both Borno and Yobe as he sets out to oversee return of peace and stability to the zone,” Atsache said. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.