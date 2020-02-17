Mr Samuel Fadeyi, the new commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Akwa Ibom, resumed office on Monday with a call to miscreants to relocate from the state or be arrested and prosecuted.

Fadeyi told newsmen in Uyo that his major concern was to rid the oil-rich state of criminal elements,

“I have vast experience as a prosecutor with a track record of jailing criminals,” Fadeyi, a lawyer, who had served in Ogun, Lagos, Rivers States and FCT Commands, said.