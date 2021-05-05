From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. Christopher Owolabi, on Wednesday, warned criminals operating in various parts of the state to relocate to elsewhere or face the superior firepower of his men.

Owolabi, at an informal meeting with journalists at the state police command headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, said that he has already designed a number of strategies which he would be implementing with his team to sweep out criminals from the state.

This is even as he called on parents, churches, community and political leaders to join forces with the police in its renewed efforts to reduce crimes and criminality in the state.

Owolabi said that he was deeply pained about the recent series of attacks on police formations in the state in which the command lost some of its men, patrol vehicles and security equipment including rifles.

The new CP, who had served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the state, said that he would capitalize on his previous experience and knowledge of the terrain to ensure that security was restored.

He made it clear that the police under his watch would regain the trust of the public with the excellent results the command would be churning out. He also made it clear that indiscipline would not be tolerated amongst the men of the command.