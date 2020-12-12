Guests most especially children were excited to meet the producer and characters of the new animation flick, Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters, which was screened exclusively last Sunday at Genesis Cinemas, The Palms, Lekki, Lagos.

The movie parades Bimbo Akintola, Patrick Doyle, Awazi Angbalaga, Bola Edwards, Casey Edema, Oluchi Odii, alongside 12 and 14-year-old Jessica and Davids Edwards respectively.

Speaking after the screening, the film’s producer/ executive producer, Blessing Amidu, said: “This is Nigeria’s first feature-length animation film. Watching it through the guests’ eyes was humbling. Their reaction to the scenes that we have laboured over was overwhelming. We cannot wait for the world to watch what we have birthed.”

Bimbo Akintola, the voice of Iyabo Bozimo, confessed that the movie has provided her with a first. “This is the first time that I’ve enjoyed watching anything that I have portrayed. It was fantastic. I loved it.”

Created entirely in Nigeria by Nigerians, Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters was indeed applauded, as most kids at the screening were eager to find out about the possibility of a sequel to which consulting producer, Chris Ihidero responded thus: “There’s still so much that is left to be told about the story of Ladybuckit and the Mopsters. Whether there’s going to be a sequel or a series, we will see. But this is not the last one.”

The film premiered in Nigeria and internationally on Friday, December 11.