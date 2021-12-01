Mr Victor Walsh has emerged the new National Coordinator of the All Progressives (APC) Volunteer Group emerged with a promised to reconcile all aggrieved party faithful.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Walsh was the Deputy National Coordinator until the death of the former National Coordinator, Malam Abdulmalik Shuaibu.

Walsh, while taking the oath of office, said his mission was to ensure that the party remained united.

He, however, warned those attempting to scatter the party to stay clear, stressing that any attempt to polarise the APC would be resisted.

“To those who will scatter our party, those who will just stand up at night and say they have dismantled the party executive, it will not fly,” he said.

He added that those who sought to destroy the party were elements from the opposition and must not be allowed adding that their activities would be curtailed by genuine members.

He said that the volunteer group would work and deliver victory for the party in 2023, adding that the group would ensure party cohesion ahead of general elections in 2023.

“Let me tell you , we are in this to offer leadership and nothing else, if we are not going to make any difference, then it is not worth it for me neither it is worth my time.

” Leadership is about responsibility, it is not about position or ambition, when people take responsibility they lead, and when they give their very best they achieve greatness,” he added

Walsh noted that if the volunteer group decided to take responsibility and apply creativity, it would surpass all expectations within and outside the party itself.

He said that his appointment as the new coordinator was a privilege to serve in political capacity, stressing that it was a honour, while promising to do things differently.

He solicited for the support of members, stressing that if the group was united it would achieve far beyond its imagination.

He stated that the volunteer group under his leadership would add value in all its chapters and see how it could help government to add value, stressing that his leadership style would be intentional and dramatic.

” We are going to have presentation with the Vice President, the chairman of the Governors Forum, the National Assembly on the way forward” he said.(NAN)