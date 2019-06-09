Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The newly constituted State Working Committee (SWC) of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State chapter, has said that it has reclaimed the party’s secretariat situated at No. 74 School Road, off Ikot-Ekpene Road, Umuahia, Abia state.

This is contained in a one page released statement dated June 7, and signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ebere Uzoukwa, stating that the reclamation of the secretariat by the new leadership followed a formal notification and application requesting for security protection, which was officially addressed to Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Etim Ene Okon.

It reads in part: “We write to seek your protection against some impostors masquerading as APGA Chieftains from taking over our property/secretariat paid and retained by our party through our Leader, Dr. Alex Otti”.

The letter stated further that the said property/building, housing the secretariat as well as office equipment was provided by Dr. Alex Otti, a leader of the party in the state, and the Governorship candidate of the party at the last election, who is currently at the tribunal to challenge the re-election of his opponent, Dr Okezie Ikpoeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hon Okoro, who addressed journalists at the party’s secretariat after taking over the facility, described members of the new Working Committee as law-abiding and responsible citizens.

According to him, the former party state chairman, Augustine Ehiemere, together with some of his men took to his heels upon sighting the teeming members of the party approaching the secretariat with the police. Efforts to get reaction of the former chairman did not yield any result, as he refused to pick his calls.