Look at the sham in APC, look at the crisis in APC, look at the crisis in APGA, so even for the sake of democracy, PDP seemed to be championing the course of democracy and all of us who mean well for democracy are therefore giving our support to PDP; that is the second reason PDP ought to be supported.

After giving your support to PDP and its candidates win their various elections, what will happen to APGA?

We would remain APGA until the next convention, when we would vote out Obiano from chairmanship of the Board of Trustees. Nowhere has a governor been the chairman, Board of Trustees of a national party or a governor being the leader of the party nationwide. It does not follow; the fact that he is the only governor does not make it right.

When Peter Obi was the governor of Anambra State; he was not the leader of the party in the country. Why did Obiano arrogate that unto himself and under his watch, Oye and his National Working Committee could not conduct a free and fair primary; and instead imposed candidates on us, even people who were not known to be APGA members, people who were still battling for their positions in APC were given slots for governorship and for senate in Imo, and I heard similar things happened in other states. No, that leadership is not worthy to be followed, the whole process is shrouded in suspicion, so we have lost confidence in their leadership, we’ve lost confidence in the so imposed candidates but we will exercise our democratic rights.

By the way, we are politicians and we know what is going on and for the sake of what is going on, we have grown wiser, if we’re disenfranchised in APGA, we would still express our democratic rights, that is what has happened, so all of us in APGA in Imo State, we have 19 aspirants who ran for governorship apart from the few that have picked up ticket here and there, the rest of us are in agreement that one; APC will not benefit from the plot to destabilise APGA, neither will those imposed candidates in APGA; those APC candidates now imported into APGA, neither will they benefit. Therefore, we have worked out an arrangement with PDP to support them all through, let it be like they are our joint candidates, PDP candidates are the joint candidates of APGA nationwide, in fact.

What is your take on Rochas Okorocha’s administration in Imo State?

I am disappointed with it, we have our disappointment like every other Igbo man, at least, most Imo men and women and children; are all disappointed in it.

Which of his policies do you not like?

In what sphere can we rate him well, not in education, the educational system in the state is in shambles, not in health, we cannot say, this is his health policy, not in agriculture, not in rural development, not in township development, even his urban renewal project is the greatest catastrophe that has ever been witnessed in Imo and Owerri. Owerri that prided itself as the most organised; developed centre, cleanest city, look around you, can you really say anywhere in Owerri is clean? Look at his urban renewal project, confusion everywhere, he would build one today, tomorrow he demolishes, he would repaint, crack; well, 2019 will make the final statement .

You were actively involved in the administration of Governor Achike Udenwa; how would you describe then and now?

They are not to be compared at all. First, I would like to judge a leader based on what the challenges were that he was facing at his time and how much resources were available to him at the time. Imo was just coming out of the military administration with all the decay and decadence that were in the system at the time. Mbakwe owed the Paris Club and international banks, so whatever allocation that was due Imo at that time, there were massive deductions been made so that by the time the money came to Imo State, what arrived Imo at the time Achike was governor, at least the first four years was just trickle, hardly enough to pay salaries.