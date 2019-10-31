Linus Oota, Lafia

Commissioners and Special Advisers-designates in Nasarawa State, yesterday, kept Governor Abdullahi Sule waiting for over one hour.

Most of the new appointees and top government officials had arrived the venue of the retreat when the governor was mid way into his speech and others after he had finished.

The two-day retreat was organised for newly appointed commissioners and special advisers in Akwanga and the governor was on hand to declare it open by 9am.

The governor, who arrived the venue two minutes to 9am, in his usual policy of keeping to time, discovered that the entire place was desolate as almost all the new appointees and other top government functionaries were yet to arrive.

One of the governor’s personal aide told our correspondent: “The governor arrived the venue of the retreat and the entire place was like a ghost city.

“The governor was taken into one of the rooms in the hotel where he waited for the new appointees and other top functionaries to take their bath and breakfast in their various locations before coming to the venue of the retreat.”

While declaring the retreat open, Governor Sule said he was meeting most of his new commissioners and special advisers for the first time as their appointments came through recommendation, records of service and commitment.

He said the appointments were based on competence and capacity and little attention were paid to religious balancing or party affiliations until after the appointments were made.

He urged the new appointees to brace up for the task ahead, noting that revenue generation was the key to the sustenance of his government.

The theme of the retreat is: “Charting a great vision for greater Nasarawa State.”

The new commissioners and special advisers will be inaugurated tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of Mada Development Association (MDA) has kicked against alleged plot by government to upgrade Gudi chiefdom in Akwanga Local Government Area to an Emirate.

Gudi, home town of the Governor Sule, was recently upgraded from district to chiefdom by the immediate past governor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.