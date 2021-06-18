From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

New Theatre Commander, Maj Gen Christopher Musa has solicited for the understanding of Nigerians on the nature of the war against Boko Haram in the northeast.

Gen Musa while taking-over the command of the counter-insurgency operation as Theatre Commander on Friday in Maiduguri, said the war against Boko Haram was evolving and requires review of military strategies always.

“Assymetry warfare like Boko Haram, is a continuous war. It is evolving and we have to also evolve in our approach,” he told newsmen shortly after he took over the command

He also solicited for the support of media and journalists covering the war. He urged them to see the counter-insurgency operation as a collective war rather than a challenge for the military.

“During war, nobody wins; we are all victims. Don’t see the operation as a defence thing,” he warned. He said the media have a role to play in the fight to end the violence. He assured his readiness to main openess in his leadership at the newly reconstituted military Joint Task Force.

He took over from Maj Gen Felix Omoigui, former deputy theatre commander who has been in acting capacity since the appointment of the former commander Maj Gen Yahaya Farouk as Chief of Army Staff.

Out-gone commander, Maj Gen Omoigui appealed to troops in the theatre to extend same support given to him, to the new commander.

He also asked them to maintain hardwork and discipline in their service to the country.