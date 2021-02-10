Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Director Army Public Relations Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, has assumed office with a promise to partner and cooperate with the media.

Yerima, who made this known when he took over from his predecessor, said the Nigerian army under the leadership of Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, is open for constructive engagements and criticisms from the media that will help troops in the fight against insurgency .

He said such constructive engagements were capable of boosting the morale of troops on the frontline to crush the Boko Haram group, Bandits, kidnappers and

others criminals terrorizing the peace of the country.

“As you all know, nothing boosts the morale of our fighting troops more than the solidarity of all Nigerians, especially media reports that ginger their zeal and fighting spirit and sacrifice to the nation.”

While reminding Nigerians that crushing terrorist was a victory for all, Yerima said “We shall be open to constructive engagements and criticisms that will support the military operations against the enemies of the country.

“The Nigerian Army under the current Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, values your partnership and cooperation.”

Speaking to journalist shortly after taking over office, Yerima said: “It feels really good to be back in another relationship with this very vibrant constituency that I have come to love and cherish. So, I whole heartedly welcome all of to this maiden interaction with you in my capacity as the Director, Army Public Relations.

“As you all know, we have come a long way, in terms of our professional relationship and patriotic duty to our fatherland.

“The better part of my career in the military have been devoted to this very important relationship with the media and I have always cherished the idea of working with you to give our people the right information about the military and its operations.

“We did it together in my previous assignments but more nostalgic was my warm and cordial relationship with you during my time as the Director of Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters.

“I still recall how helpful and friendly you were with me during those times and I have also not forgotten few lessons I learned in the course of that relationship. Thank you once again for your friendship and cooperation.

“Now, providence and call of duty have once again brought us together and I am genuinely happy to work with the Nigerian media.

“As we all know, the Nigerian media, the vibrant fourth estate of the realm, is an indispensable partner with military in the protection and preservation of Nigerian project.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that through the patriotic discharge of our different constitutional obligations, our country remains secured, peaceful and progressive.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the Nigerian media is very patriotic and that they understand that it behooves on all Nigerians, even more on the media, to contribute their own quota to ensure that we defeat the enemies of Nigerian state who are intent on destroying the country via insecurity.

“As you all know, nothing boosts the morale of our fighting troops more than the solidarity of all Nigerians, especially media reports that ginger their zeal and fighting spirit and sacrifice to the nation.

“So, I urge you to be very mindful of that and to always remember that their victory is the victory of all Nigerians.

We shall be open to constructive engagements and criticisms that will support the military operations against the enemies of the country.

“The Nigerian Army under the current Chief of Army Staff, Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, values your partnership and cooperation. The COAS, who was once in this position, is ever so determined to sustain the enduring relationship with the media through trust, respect and mutual understanding.

“On my own part as the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, I assure you that my doors will be open at all times in order to respond to your enquiries.

“My team and I will do all we can to make your job of informing Nigerians much easier. I am just a phone call or text.”