The newly appointed director of army public relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, has assumed office with a promise to partner and cooperate with the media.

Yerima, who made this known when he took over from his predecessor, said the Nigerian Army, under the leadership of Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, was open to constructive engagements and criticisms from Nigerians through the media that would help troops in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

He said such constructive engagements were capable of boosting the morale of troops on the frontline to crush the Boko Haram terror group, bandits, kidnappers and others criminals terrorizing the peace of the country.

“As you all know, nothing boosts the morale of our fighting troops more than the solidarity of all Nigerians, especially media reports that ginger their zeal and fighting spirit and sacrifice to the nation.”

While reminding Nigerians that crushing terrorists was a victory for all, Yerima said, “We shall be open to constructive engagements and criticisms that will support the military’s operations against the enemies of the country.

“The Nigerian Army, under the current Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, values your partnership and cooperation.”