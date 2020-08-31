Zika Bobby

Aliyu Galadima Saidu has been appointed as acting Assistant Comptroller General of Customs to oversee the ICT/Modernisation Department of Nigeria Customs Service. Confirming this at the weekend, Joseph Attah, spokesman for the service said Saidu will be replacing Yusuf Bashar who retired recently.

Saidu who until his recent appointment, was the Customs Area Controller in charge of Portharcourt Area ll Command,Onne Port holds a Bachelors Degree in History from the University of Sokoto, an Advanced Diploma in Management Studies from Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, and a Masters degree in History and Strategic Studies from University of Lagos.

He is an alumnus of Harvard Executive Education, SAID Business School Oxford University of London and London School of Business and Finance.

He has over the years acquired vast experience in modern customs operations and contributed to recent drive in achieving paperless customs and modernisation

He also occupied the position of an Assistant Comptroller Risk Management – ICT Unit Headquarters Abuja (2011 – 2014), where he was charged with the responsibility of risk profiling through the system.

He was Deputy Comptroller/ASYCUDA Project Manager (APM) Tincan Island Port Command, Lagos (2014 – 2017), where he spearheaded strategic implementation of revenue collections, and strengthening customs procedures .

Saidu had worked as Comptroller ICT- Nigeria Customs Headquarters, Abuja (March 2017 – August 2018) where he served as Head of Risk Management responsible for the identification, analysis and dissemination of potential risk indicators that impact on the operations of the service. He has deployed his experience in achieving improved trade facilitation via proper examination of cargoes and exit within 48 hours clearing period for compliant traders.

He has contributed in suppression of smuggling of prohibited items into the country through the Eastern seaport deploying intelligence; and blocking of all the anticipated loopholes of revenue leakages using automated system profiling of goods’ origin, allotted import duty percentage, packages and quantities imported.

Attah also disclosed that Mohammed Baba Auwal, Customs Area Controller of Portharcourt Area I Command has been deployed to replace Saidu in Onne Port while the Controller in charge of Sokoto/Kebbi Zamfara moves to Portharcourt Area I