On a note that signals a momentous year for the Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC) the agency has already put two awards in its kitty, as it receives The REGULATOR OF THE YEAR Award for 2021. Its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), Prof. Umar Danbatta, also received the PUBLIC OFFICIAL OF THE DECADE Award.

The combined awards, issued on the heels of a public lecture, titled, Public Sector Financing: The Oil Revenue, Challenges, Solutions and Prospects, eloquently expressed the significance of telecom sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s economy. Noteworthy is telecoms’ 12.45 per cent contribution to the nation’s GDP in 2020, which was central and pivotal in taking the nation out of recession. The awards, issued by Nigerian NewsDirect, a multimedia firm, was presented just two days ago at an impressive event at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, organised by the firm to commemorate its 11th Anniversary. As indicated, the presentation of the awards was preceded by the Nigerian NewsDirect anniversary public lecture, delivered by Dapo Okubadejo, Ogun State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor.

Okubadejo’s paper reflects essentially on the increasing challenges of the nation’s dependence on oil revenues for public sector financing. The paper offers solutions to better public sector financing from the context refocusing on the opportunities and prospects inherent in the oil sector but particularly in other sectors.