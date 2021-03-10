The new Commissioner of Police (CP), Bauchi State, Mr. Sylvester Alabi, has admonished personnel under the police command to desist from violation of human rights.

Alabi gave the warning during his maiden address to officers and men of the command on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The CP vowed that he would not hesitate to sanction any personnel found abusing human rights of residents in the state.

He said the command would ensure that rights of individuals were never violated under any circumstance.

“All personnel of the command are warned to desist from acts capable of abusing the rights of our people.

“The leadership of the state police command shall maintain zero tolerance for corruption.

“We should take a cue from the #EndSARS protests and the monumental destruction that took place in Lagos,” he said.

According to him, the command will establish a robust relationship with all sister security agencies and stakeholders in the communities to prevent crime and ensure effective community security.

He urged the personnel to be law-abiding and carry out their responsibility of policing the society.

Alabi reiterated the commitment of the command to prosecute perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

He urged Divisional Police Officers to create awareness to parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards.

The CP charged the general public to assist the police with information that would help in providing security to the communities.

The police boss gave the assurance that within the available resources, the command would provide all necessary stimulus and guidance for the officers to perform effeciently.

He commended the Inspector General of Police for finding him worthy to be deployed to the command. (NAN)