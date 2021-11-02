By Chinwendu Obienyi

Over the years, the Shoprite franchise has grown to become a household name in many parts of Nigeria.

By developing a chain of brick-and-mortar stores within malls, as well as standalone stores, in eight major cities – Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Enugu and Ilorin, to mention few, the franchise, which is now Africa’s food retail category king, brings everyday household items closer to communities, in a world-class shopping environment and at lower prices.

Since opening its first store in Lagos, in December 2005, 24 more outlets have followed, a showcase of the company’s unflinching focus on growth and push for long term impact on the Nigerian economy and people.

But as with everything, change is inevitable, and for Shoprite Nigeria this came with the acquisition of Shoprite Nigeria holdings by Ketron Investment Limited, a Nigerian-owned firm.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Following this move, Ketron subsequently assumed ownership of the retail brand’s entire franchise and outlets in Nigeria, leading to some of the value-adding changes we have seen in the stores recently.

Kicking off from where the previous ownership stopped, Ketron Investment Limited, which, at the completion of the acquisition promised rapid growth, has announced an expansion into Edo State, with the plan to establish the first Shoprite outlet in Benin City.

This follows on the heels of the announcement of the partnership between the Edo State government and Persianas Group, a co-investor in Ketron Investment Limited, to develop and construct a mall in Benin City, the Edo State capital, after a 12-year deadlock in the realization of the Benin Mall project.

Speaking on the development, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, said “the project is coming after 12 years of failed attempts. Our struggle to bring Shoprite or a major mall experience to Edo State has been on for more than a decade.

There have been several attempts and one of the promises I made was that before leaving office, I was going to make Edo like modern cities in the world, making Edo people experience a retail shopping mall in the state.”

Commenting on the development in a similarly enthusiastic manner, the Chairman of Persianas Group, Tayo Amusan, stated: “We are excited to bring Shoprite to Edo State. We have the experience to do business in the state as we have done JARA stores in conjunction with the Edo State government.”

Some may wonder what the partnership might look like, given that the establishment of a new business or the expansion of an existing one comes with its twists and turns, but the answer is crystal clear. If there is one thing that remains certain with this type of opportunity, it is the fact that it is bringing along an increase in economic activity, direct and indirect economic growth, development for the host community, jobs, among other things.

For instance, when Apple opened its headquarters in Cupertino, California, back in 1977, the town which was formerly just filled with ranches and vineyards quickly began a transition into a tech hub to cater to its new tech giant resident. For one, the town has had to build more housing units since then as the population of people, many of them moving to work for Apple, has increased over the years.

Apple even contributed a staggering $5.85 million to an affordable housing fund, with an extra $75 million donated for the construction of better infrastructures. This was similarly the case when Amazon took its headquarters to Seattle, from where more than 70 per cent of their staff now work. Their entrance, which saw median income grow, brought about a rise in home values as more people moving needed housing, giving the city a major tax boost from both the increased population and the company.

Already, we have witnessed this sort of growth in the past with the development of Shoprite outlets in other states and this proposed construction in Benin doesn’t look like it would be a different case because of how this model has been successfully executed previously.

A key fact is that the establishment of Shoprite’s outlet in Benin would transform the shopping experience of Benin residents, visitors, and tourists.

Currently, residents of Benin City have to visit overcrowded marketplaces and multiple stores to purchase household essentials, but after the launch of this proposed outlet, they would experience a shift from the traditional with access to lower prices and comfortable shopping all in one place – with access to an improved, top-tier in-door shopping experience, one that ranks on an equal standard as any other globally.

Needless to say, Shoprite’s planned entry would be a major game changer, especially in reducing unemployment, particularly in Benin City, as it currently employs over 2000 people nationwide, of which 99 per cent are Nigerian nationals. With this development, hundreds of jobs are set to be created, both directly and indirectly, giving residents access to job opportunities along with professional training that the company would provide to those it recruits, which are currently non-existent.

Given the importance of revenue generation in keeping the wheels of any state moving, it is very crucial to note what the presence of a Shoprite outlet brings to the proposed Benin City Mall and operators around it, in terms of the access to the outlet.

Being an opportunity creator and revenue generator, for not just itself, but for other brands in malls where they are situated and even triggering business activity indirectly for transporters and other vendors within the vicinity of those malls, this partnership, therefore, ensures real commercial value with the inclusion of the Shoprite outlet, whose eventual launch of daily business would lay the foundation for the Benin Mall to function at full capacity, thereby positioning the mall as a key business cum tourist attraction of the state and in turn boosting the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Edo State.

Furthermore, when fully constructed, the mall will also house the Edo State Library, a clearly strategic move to preserve the old treasure.

This even further highlights the importance that the Edo State government has placed on education as the relocation of the state library within the newly developed mall will provide a more conducive environment with better facilities, including internet services and implies extra resources for people who would want to carry out research.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .