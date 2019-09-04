One of Nigeria’s foremost independent petroleum product marketing companies, Fatgbems Petroleum Company Limited, has inaugurated a mega retail station in the capital city of Ogun State, Abeokuta. The unique aesthetics of the outlet help to restate the brand’s commitment to building a lasting identity and providing customers with fond experiences at every touch point.

The retail outlet, which has seven pumps with two nozzles each, is designed to give customers speedy refuelling of five minutes’ turn-out time with the latest automation system to ensure customers are given right value for their money.

It also houses a modern office complex that will provide different services, ranging from tyre sales, auto care, restaurant and supermart, to offer a one- stop quality experience to customers.

The event was graced by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shuaib Salis, the Alake of Egba, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, former Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Prince Suraj Adekunbi, permanent secretaries, League of Imams, bankers and other well-wishers.

At the event, chairman of the Fatgbems Group, Mr. Kabir Gbemisola, said that, in 2017, the company unveiled the new brand identity at its Berger service station: “From that period till date, the number of stations re-branded between Lagos and Ogun states has grown to 11, which include Adedotun, Ikereku, Ilepo-Oja, Awoyaya, Oju-Ore, Igbala, Dalemo, Cele, Berger, Aseese and IBB.”

Gbemisola stressed that the new brand identity is not a change of direction but “a restatement of our values and commitment to customers as the drivers of the business.”

In his words, ‘We will continue to challenge the norms through our innovative and technology-driven idea, in order to deliver quality service satisfaction to stakeholders.”

He added that the company would continue to uphold the core values of customer service, leadership, integrity, innovation, health and safety and environmental responsibility in its activities.

In his comments, Salis declared that government would continue to support businesses and provide an enabling environment to help them thrive. As it was part of the agenda of the present administration to promote partnership that would improve investors’ business and bring about economic and social wellbeing of the people of Ogun State. He commended the management of Fatgbems Petroleum for keeping to their promises and creating jobs for Ogun State indigenes and Nigerians at large.

The Alake lauded Fatgbems for upholding the tenets of the founder and for pushing through challenges to stay in business. He said the new service station was a statement of the management’s commitment to the developmental projects in Ogun State.

Fatgbems Petroleum is a member of Fatgbems Group, incorporated as an independent petroleum marketing compny in 1994.

FirstBank’s Adeduntan clinches ‘Best Chief Executive Officer’ award

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the chief executive officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank), has been adjudged the “Best Chief Executive Officer” of the year at the Digital Innovation and Excellence awards, held recently in Accra, Ghana.

The awards, which climaxed the Digital Banking Summit, were aimed at rewarding individuals and groups whose contributions and efforts have spurred growth in the banking industry across Africa.

Adeduntan, who has been at the helm of affairs of FirstBank, FBNBank Ghana’s parent Bank, since 2016, had ensured the rollout of the group’s digital banking strategy, which aims to leverage new and evolving technologies to facilitate access to everyday financial services for consumers and businesses alike.

Receiving the award on behalf of Adeduntan in Accra on Friday, Victor Yaw Asante, the managing director of FBNBank Ghana, said the award amply speaks to Adeduntan’s commitment to driving the financial inclusion agenda of FirstBank as well as its subsidiaries across Africa.

“On behalf of Dr. Adeduntan and his management team at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, I would like to thank you for recognising the bank’s unrelenting quest to meet the needs and preferences of our customers with our deployment of a full bouquet of digital banking services,” Asante said. “Though humbling, this award reminds us to keep listening and to demonstrate an understanding of our customers’ busy, modern lives and connect with them through the provision of solutions that not only meet their needs but also delivers relevant experiences that meet their expectations.

“We would deepen our collaboration with our partners and strive to replicate our success in Nigeria across all our subsidiaries.”

The latest award was an addition to the rich ‘awards shelf’ of FirstBank since the turn of the year, as it has been recognised beyond the shores of Nigeria for its leading role in promoting technological inclusion, cashless transactions and financial inclusion in the fast revolving and technological financial industry in Nigeria.

Among the many awards bagged by the financial institution are “Cashless Driver: Highest Volume in Bill Payments” and “Cashless Driver: Highest Transaction Volume in Real-Time Payments” at the CBN Electronic Payments Incentive Scheme Efficiency Awards. Other awards are “Most Improved Mobile Banking Application,” “Highest Transacting Bank” (across Interswitch’s Solutions) and “Highest Number of Verve Transacting Cards” (Unique Cards) at the Interswitch Connect Sales Dinner and Awards Night, as well as “Best Banking Brand in Nigeria 2019” by Global Brands Magazine.

APCON set to host communications functionaries on identity design, management

The Advertising Practitioners Coz uncil of Nigeria (APCON) will host a two-day training seminar for marketing communications professionals to keep them abreast of corporate and brand communications challenges in contemporary business environment. The focus of the training is “Corporate Identity and Management.”

The training would be organised in line with APCON’s professional development initiative to offer learning and mentoring experience to industry players. Participants are drawn from across the public and private sectors of the marketing communications industry.

The two-day programme, which will hold on September 18 and 19, 2019, at Sandralia Hotel, Jabi, Abuja, will feature several sessions with experienced and expert resource persons who will focus on topics such as “Steps in Designing Effective Corporate Identity;” “Identity Design and Management: Laws and Regulations,” “Corporate Communications: Tactics and Strategies for Corporate Image Management,” and “The Role of Traditional and New Media in Corporate Identity Management.”

The training is to equip corporate and brand communication professionals with current knowledge and skills needed to create, communicate and manage a consistent positive identity and perception for their organisations.

The programme is deliberately world-class and enjoys the endorsement and partnership of some of the leading Nigerian corporate and private brands who are also sponsoring their key team members to the programme.

The Event Xperience Africa holds January 2020

The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) is set to hold its second edition between the 28th and 30th of January, 2020, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The conference builds on the success of the maiden edition held this year, with the intent to further improve networking opportunities for event professionals by connecting seasoned and new professionals across Africa.

Led by Nigeria’s foremost event planner and founder of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, participants are intensively involved in an exciting, informative, interactive and unusual experience, engaging them on trade secrets, curated sessions, emerging innovations and trends in the industry.

According to the convener, Bucknor-Obruthe, “After a reflection on the success of the conference in 2019, with over 600 attendees from different countries in Africa, we are delighted to return for the second edition. The event industry is an integral part of a growing economy and The Event Xperience Africa intends to build a legacy for millions of event entrepreneurs across the continent, empower many others, create an enabling environment and also build an ecosystem for sustainable businesses.”