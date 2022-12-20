From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The newly appointed Bursar of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi,Mallam Ibrahim Lawal has formerly assumed duty.

Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the University, Mallam Jemilu M. Magaji confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him,”Mal. Ibrahim Lawal is the newly appointed Bursar, Federal University Birnin Kebbi. He assumed duty officially on Monday, 19th December, 2022.

“Until his appointment, the new Bursar was the Deputy Bursar as well as Ag. Director of Procurement at Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State”.

The new Bursar,according to Magaji, attended Faki Road Primary School, Kaduna from 1985 to 1990 before proceeded to Command Day Secondary School, Kaduna where he got Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) after which he moved to Isa Kaita College of Education, Dutsen-ma for an Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) examination between 1998 and 1999.

Mal. Ibrahim obtained B.Sc. in Accounting, Masters in Business Administration and M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2005, 2011 and 2018, respectively. He’s currently pursuing a PhD in Accounting at the Nigerian Defense Academy, Kaduna.

He said that, Lawal started his career at Bulet International Nigeria Limited as Executive Officer (Accounts) and worked in various organizations where he rose through the ranks to become Chief Accountant at the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State; Deputy Bursar and Ag. Director of Procurement at the Federal University Gusau.

The new Bursar is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN); Member, Society for Forensic Accounting and Fraud Prevention as well as Fellow, Certified National Accountants.