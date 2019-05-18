Tunde Thomas

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to ensure that Nigeria’s interests come first before any other consideration, as he tries to put together the team that will work with him as cabinet members in his second term.

Making the appeal in Lagos, a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, said the president can only succeed in his vision to take Nigeria to the Next Level if he assembles a team made up of people who are not only competent, but who also have impeccable character and integrity.

According to her: he should ensure that Nigeria’s interests come first in his consideration. “It should not be job for the boys. He should make sure that he puts up a team that will help him succeed. He should look for highly skilled and qualified people. He should also resist those who may want to foist or impose mediocres on him for their own personal and political interests. President Buhari should remember that it is him that Nigerians and posterity would hold accountable for the success or failure of his administration,” she declared.

Going further, she insists that, “it is President Buhari’s name that will be mentioned or recorded in history, and not that of those politicians and individuals that may want to impose people on him. For these people, some of them see politics and political offices as avenues to the so-called national cake, but governance is a serious business and for any leader that wants to succeed, he must do the right things that will serve the interests of the nation and Nigerians in general. Buhari should not pander to the greedy yearnings of few selfish individuals.”