Patrice Motsepe‚ in a brief address seconds after he became Confederation of African Football (Caf) president on Friday‚ pledged to “make African football among the best in the world”.

Motsepe was confirmed Caf president just after 1pm SA time‚ in the 43rd Caf General Assembly in Rabat on Friday.

The Mamelodi Sundowns owner was elected unopposed as part of a deal reached in the past month that saw opposition candidates Augustin Senghor of Senegal‚ Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast withdraw from the race.

Speaking moments after the confirmation of his presidency‚ Motsepe said that he had taken note of the financial reports presented at the assembly that expressed the losses made by CAF in 2020‚ and need for economic reform.

“Let me start by saying it’s a huge honour and a huge privilege for me‚” Motsepe said.

“And we spent the morning hearing the challenges that confront African football. And I’ll talk later about what all of us can and will do together.”

Motsepe thanked Fifa president Gianni Infantino‚ whose address opened the assembly‚ for “the vision and the encouragement of unity”.

“We can only deal with the challenges of Africa — and we will succeed — but we will only do so when we are united‚” Motsepe said.