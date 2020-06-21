The newly sworn-in Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo, has given an assurance to strengthen peace in the state to fast track development.

Lubo gave the assurance during his inauguration on Sunday in Jos at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Anguldi, Zawang.

He said the association would work with critical stakeholders such as traditional and community leaders to consolidate on peace efforts in the state.

He decried the killings in Plateau and other parts of the North, saying the association would not be silent on the killings, irrespective of their religion.

“Peace is a major requirement for any meaningful development,” Lubo said.

The cleric thanked security agencies for protecting lives and property and urged them not to relent in their commitment especially, as the new leadership of CAN in Plateau commenced duties.

In his remark, the outgoing Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev. Soja Bewerang, urged the new leadership to be careful in engaging in politics, saying they must be objective in their service to humanity.

Bewerang said issues of tribalism, denominations and religion always occurred during electioneering period, saying the new leaders should be cautious not to be dragged into such situations, as it would tear them apart.

He appreciated Plateau Government for supporting the association during his tenure and sought for more support for the new leadership in order to strengthen peace and unity in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, urged the new officials to be selfless by working in the interest of Plateau people.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof Sonni Tyoden, Lalong promised to give them the moral support and enabling environment to discharge their duties and work for peace and unity in Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, was in attendance and urged the new officials to always stand for truth, devoid of any bias. (NAN)