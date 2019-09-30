One of the highpoints of the recent unveiling of the new Porsche Cayenne luxury sports car at the Porsche Centre Lagos, was the presence of very important guests who were thrilled by Rémy Martin XO, a global name in the cognac industry and a product of Remy Martin.

As a result of the partnership, during the unveiling ceremony, guests enjoyed the cognac tasting experience while admiring the ultra-luxury new Porsche Cayenne sports car.

Nigeria brand ambassador of Remy Martin XO, Stephen Jimba, said, “We are proud to associate with the Porsche brand in Nigeria and present Remy Martin XO cognac which gives a one-of-a-kind taste bud experience.”

In his remarks, General Manager, Porsche Centre Lagos, Anurag Shah, aptly described the new Porsche Cayenne as the ‘sportscar together’, drawing attention to its exceptional quality, versatility and the impeccable design.

The Porsche Centre Lagos GM further stated, “The new Cayenne maintains what the Porsche experience is globally known for: A real sports car, for real sports car lovers, who are living their great dream, and sharing it.”

“It is delightful to partner Remy Martin XO cognac to present guests with luxury taste complementing the luxury views as we unveil the new Porsche Cayenne in Lagos”, added Shah.