Mr John Ughe, the newly elected Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), has promised to take the organisation to a greater height.

Ughe, also Chairman of Multi Choice Nigeria, said this when he spoke with newsmen in Kano.

He said that his leadership would strive hard to address issues affecting the broadcast industry in the country.

Ughe also promised to ensure regular training for members of the organisation in collaboration with existing partners of his company.

He thanked the delegates for electing him and called for unity among members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ughe was elected BON Chairman at the annual delegate conference of the organisation on Thursday in Kano.

He scored 63 votes to beat his rival, Mr Godfrey Ohabunwa of Multi Mesh Media, Lagos, who got 35 votes at the election.

Dr Mansur Liman, the Director General of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) was also elected as Vice Chairman of the organisation.(NAN)

