By Moses Akaigwe

An all-new 2021 pick-up with impressive capabilities and characteristics has been launched into Nigeria’s highly competitive light commercial vehicles market by Stallion Motors. It is called Changan Hunter.

A product of a technological collaboration between Changan Auto and Groupe PSA, the second largest car manufacturer in Europe, the Hunter is already being tipped to secure for itself more than a fair share of the Nigerian pick-up market.

Also unveiled are two trims of eye-catching Changan mini bus targeted at meeting the needs of commercial transporters as well small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and logistic concerns.

A Chinese truck with strong European DNA, the Hunter mid-size pickup and its mini bus siblings premiered in Lagos on Saturday in the presence of newsmen from the leading Nigerian mainstream and online media.

Speaking at the launch, Stallion Motors’ Head of Sale and Marketing, Vijay Singh, said the launch was aimed at serving the Nigerian business community and government sectors with vehicles that combine quality , ruggedness with affordability.

Mini buses

Singh explained: “Available for sale in Nigeria are two trims of the mini bus, namely Star 9 and star 5, each named according to seating capacity.

“Positioned as a leader for both business passengers and urban logistics, the Star 5 and Star 9 mini buses are new generation of highly efficient commercial vehicles, powered by C10 1000cc engine tuned up to withstand daily rigours of commercial transportation.

“Both mini bus versions come with electric power steering, power windows and central locking system.”

Whereas the new Hunter, which Singh described as a truck ready to charm the nation’s love of quality trucks with make-ups traditionally associated with saloons and SUVs, displays uncommon characteristics, especially stunning design, intelligent safety features and ruggedness, making it the right truck for Nigerian roads.

“Engineered to scale through the PSA-CHANGAN “CA-TVS” dual system verification,” he stated, “the 2021 Hunter did not only meet the strictest European standard, its total galvanised process guarantees ten years anti-corrosion.

“Meanwhile, the Hunter comes with an exciting feature known as forest air purification system, which means, no matter how harsh the road environment outside the van, Hunter will maintain fresh air, thereby providing drivers and passengers with a comfortable and healthy experience.”

In pickup segment compare to the competition Changan Hunter reveals with 2.4 littre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission equipped with high-end features, like LED lamps, premium leather seats, reverse camera, cruise control, push button start, rear AC vent, 10“ display with touch screen, bed liner with 226mm ground clearance.

“Being of Chinese-European parenthood,” Singh stated further, “Changan Hunter was designed and engineered with strict adherence to European standard and EuroNCAP (European Car Assessment Programme) specifications in terms of safety, power, performance, comfort and equipment.

“Boasting of the highest safety technology, Hunter’s outstanding quality and durability makes it your companion for every road.”

Hunter’s extraordinary design

As a wide-body, large pickup jointly created through Chinese and European cooperation, Changan Hunter was incorporated with international perspectives at the beginning of its design.

Crafted with amazing features of unmatched quality, Changan Hunter pickup is 5330mm long, 1930mm wide and 1 835 mm tall.

In the process of designing the pickup, the skilled and creative Changan design team fashioned muscular interior and exterior curves to convey surging power, which explains why the truck exudes uncommon character and charm.

Available in different colours, including white, grey, silver and blue, Changan Hunter comes with a big grille, encapsulating the brand’s logo, under which there is protection for rough road environments.

Equipment and comfort

Incredibly, the Hunter is heavily equipped for safety and comfort. Installed on its cargo area is a rear view camera and a rear parking sensor.

On board, the driver is faced with easily accessible control buttons and functions, rear view camera monitor, automatic climate control, along with very comfortable seats and seat belts for safety.

In addition to a strong and out-of-the-ordinary design, the Hunter stands as the best in its category with cargo capacity of one- ton, coupled with Interior that creates an exceptional driving experience.

Power and Performance

The Hunter pickup is powered by 2.4-liter turbocharged petrol engine (Bosch Turbo Intercooler Injection), which is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, made by Getrag (now Magna PT), the world’s largest supplier of transmission systems based in Germany).

With an 80-litre capacity fuel tank, the Hunter supports 1000km supper driving mileage. To ensure the best overall performance, the chassis tuning of Changan Hunter is jointly done by the Changan Detroit R&D Center and the Global R&D Centre.

Aboard the Hunter pickup, everything is under control with impressive Hill Hold Control (HHC) and Hill Descent Assist Control (HDC), while its 226mm minimum ground clearance is no doubt an assurance for comfortable and safe motoring on Nigerian roads.

Last Lines

At the press launch, the Stallion Motors marketing team enthused that there was no doubt that Changan Hunter is built to last. “With its strong production capacity driven by innovative research and development, coupled with the production and sales systems of Changan Auto and PSA Group, it is believed that the globalisation of Changan Hunter will advance steadily.

“And considering its strong character in the area of safety, strength, comfort, coupled with uncommon design and its unique air purification system, Changan Hunter has a potential of becoming the Hunted by the nation’s love of quality trucks and pick-ups,” the guests were gleefully told.