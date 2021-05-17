By Moses Akaigwe

The success trail blazed by Changan CS35 subcompact crossover SUV following its launch in Nigeria in August, 2017, by Stallion Motors, has inspired the introduction of other sibblings, including a sedan, bigger SUVs, and light commercial vehicles.

The line-up features Alsvin sedan, CS75, CS95, and just a few days ago, the Changan Hunter, an all-new {2021}2.6 litre pick-up with impressive capabilities and characteristics, and two variants of a mini bus.

The eye-catching Changan mini bus is targeted at meeting the needs of commercial transporters as well small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and logistic concerns, Stallion Motors has revealed.

Commentinmg on the bus, Stallion Motors’ head of sale and marketing, Vijay Singh, said the the introduction of the bus (and the Hunter pick-up) is aimed at serving the Nigerian business community and government sectors with vehicles that combine quality, ruggedness with affordability.

Singh explained: “Available for sale in Nigeria are Star 9 and star 5, each named according to seating capacity.

“Positioned as a leader for both business passengers and urban logistics, the Star 5 and Star 9 mini buses are new generation of highly efficient commercial vehicles, powered by C10 1000cc engine tuned up to withstand daily rigours of commercial transportation.

“Both mini bus versions come with electric power steering, power windows and central locking system.”

“Being of Chinese-European parenthood,” Singh stated further, “Changan Hunter was designed and engineered with strict adherence to European standard and EuroNCAP (European Car Assessment Programme) specifications in terms of safety, power, performance, comfort and equipment.

“Boasting of the highest safety technology, Hunter’s outstanding quality and durability makes it your companion for every road.”

Singh acknowledged the wide acceptance of the CS35 introduced into the Nigerian market nearly four years ago, influenced the decision to follow the success trail with more Changan family members, assuring that more vehicles would be according to local demands.

At the recent media launch of the Hunter pick-up where the mini bus versions were also introduced, it was learnt that a Stallion Group company, Zahav Automobile Co., is the official representative of Changan automobile brand in Nigeria.