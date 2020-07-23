The newly inaugurated President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Sir Muftau Oyegunle, has pledged that his tenure will focus on accomplishing greater feats for the industry by reinforcing professionalism and ethics in reaction to the new order.

Oyegunle said this at his investiture as the 50th President of the Institute in Lagos, held virtually.

While unveiling a six-point agenda his leadership would centre on in driving the institute to lofty heights, he said the choice of his theme: ‘Reinforcing professionalism and ethics in the new order’, was borne out of the need to establish a rolling plan which will guarantee that even in the face of current global uncertainties, the institute will continue to meet the needs of members.

He listed the agenda to include: Digital transformation of the institute, reinforcement of the relevance of professionalism, re-energising the institute’s administrative structure, insurance awareness and youth mentorship initiatives, infrastructural development and advocacy and collaboration with various associations in the private sector.

Oyegunle said the programme will be pursued to create new operation process and work culture at the Secretariat and it will be in line with a view to create a new customer experience.

“This programme will be pursued to lay the required base for the continued relevance of the Secretariat in the new order. This is what we need to do to change our customers experiences, operational processes and business model.”

He stated that all set programmes would need investment for actualisation therefore, he solicited for financial support from industry stakeholders and friends to change the face of the institute in this era of a new normal.

Furthermore, he stressed that the current developments in the world at large and in Nigeria in particular, call for collaboration to reposition the profession and the industry, adding that all stakeholders should work together to remain in business.

“Current development in the world call for our collaborative efforts to reinforce professionalism. The Nigerian economy in general and the insurance industry is not immune from the vagaries of the social and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“The resultant harsh business environment has become a threat which we must collectively confront for survival,” he said.