Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed has unveiled his dream for the nation’s judiciary.

Mohammed, who was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari, as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), at the Council Chambers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, wants to see Nigeria’s judiciary become the foremost in the world.

“But you see, we are still learning, but I’m proud to say that Nigerian judiciary is one of the best in Africa. Now if you take a look at judicial officers, all of us are fully trained and all of us are almost, at interval, go on courses so that we remind ourselves of the ethics that is binding on us.

“Therefore, we pray that with the cooperation of the citizens of this country Nigerian judiciary will be a very big judiciary and we hope it will be successful during our tenure,”he told State House Correspondents.

President Buhari did not give any remark at the brief ceremony.