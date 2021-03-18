By Christopher Oji

Contrary to reports making the rounds that passport materials are scarce at Nigeria Immigration Service offices across the country, there are materials in the Ikoyi Passport Office, Lagos.

Applicants can still procure E-passports of all sizes at the NIS office in Ikoyi.

A visit to the Ikoyi Passport Office showed that people thronged the premises for passports because of the way the place has been restructured by the new Passport Control Officer (PCO) A.G. Garo, who attends to applicants personally.

An applicant, Rose (other names withheld), who is going on a medical trip to India, said: “I was surprised when I arrived Ikoyi Passport Office and I met everywhere so organized. I met an Immigration officer who I told that I needed to see the passport controller and he took me straight to him. I was impressed at the way the controller welcomed me. When I told him my predicament, he told me that it was not a problem, as he would start the process of my passport immediately, since I was to embark on medical trip. Lo and behold, he provided me with my passport within a few days. I had heard many unprintable things about passport offices, but with what I witnessed at Ikoyi Passport Office, I have changed my perspective.

“I have an ailment that requires attention in India and my doctor warned against contracting COVID-19 and advised that I must adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols. One of my greatest fear when I was coming here was the issue of social distancing, but I was surprised that in Ikoyi Passport Office everybody observes social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols. I was impressed with what I saw at the office.”

Other applicants who spoke to our reporter said the Ikoyi Passport Office was a unique office worthy of emulation.

An Immigration officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as he was not supposed to speak to the press,,said: “Nobody is perfect, but give it to our new controller, he is a professional and perfectionist.

‘He has spoilt business for touts and some unscrupulous officers conniving with them. The rumour making the rounds is that there are no materials for passports, but we have them in stock. Our Oga is loved by us, but hated by a few unscrupulous ones.”