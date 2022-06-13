From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Chief Superintendent of Corrections, Abubakar Umar, has been appointed as the new national public relations officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service as Francis Enobore bowed out of active service.

Umar, at a send forth party organized in honor of the out going public relations officer, in Abuja yesterday, pledged to move the organization forward by improving on what is left on board.

He joined the then Nigerian Prisons Service precisely on November 19, 1990 and has had a successful career working across several formations.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology.

“Prior his deployment to the National Headquarters, he was the PRO, Correctional Service Staff College Kaduna, and had previously served as Deputy PRO and PRO respectively, Kogi State Command.”

The out going public relations officer, in his remarks appreciated God and all those that worked with him, adding that he was lucky all through his carrier.

“I will consider myself as being lucky all through my carrier. I never really had it too rough with journalists. We worked together as partners in progress because from day one I made them to understand that the Nigerian corrections centre is an organization that belongs to everybody.

“I also made them understand that the door is open for any information that they want and when it is not available, I can sort for it and make it available to them. In all I have cause to thank God and them for assisting me in carrying out my duties efficiently, he said.

