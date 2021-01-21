From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command, Thursday, announced the assumption of duty by the newly posted Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammad Aliyu.

Mr Aliyu, who hails from Dafa in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is a graduate of Political Science from Bayero University Kano.

He takes over from Mr Ahmad AbdurRahman who is proceeding to National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPS), Kuru-Jos, Plateau State on Executive Management Course.

In a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, the new commissioner solicited the support of Enugu residents while promising to rid the state of acts of crime.

CP Aliyu takes over office as the 24th Commissioner of Police since the creation of Enugu State.