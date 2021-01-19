From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The new Commissioner of Police deplored to Kebbi State Police command, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode has assumed duty.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO),DSP, Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed this in a statement jaded available to newsmen on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the new commissioner of Police,Mr. Adeyinka-Bode, took over from Mr. Agunbiade Oluyemi- Lasore, who has been deployed to Zone 11, Osogbo, Osun State after his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector – General of Police (AIG).

He said: “The new commissioner of police hails from Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State and was enlisted into the force on 3rd March, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“While in the force, he served in various capacities in different commands and formations.

“The CP assures the good people of Kebbi State maximum protection of lives and property, and solicits constant dissemination of credible information to enable the Police serve them better,” the PPRO said.