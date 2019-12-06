Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, has expressed confidence in the ability of the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Nkereuwen Akpan, to effectively police the state.

This is even as the new CP described Cross River as one of the states with very low crime rate in the country.

Speaking, yesterday during a courtesy call on the governor at the state executive chamber, Akpan said his posting to the state was a home coming having once played for Calabar Rovers Football Club.

He commended Ayade for the prevailing low crime rate Cross River enjoys.

“I am posted here strictly on security duties- for the protection of lives and property. Thank God, Cross River is one of the less vulnerable states in terms of insecurity.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, the job has already been done because if you check the profile of states with criminality, Cross River is one of the least in the country.

“So, I appreciate you, Your Excellency. On behalf of my team, we pledge our readiness to work for you,” he said.

Ayade commended the new police boss for immediately swinging into action to tackle crime upon arrival in the state.

He said he believes “Cross River will have a very peaceful and wonderful time during his tenure.

“The new CP has also demonstrated this by doing a special deployment to hot spots in the state. As a son of the soil, he knows where the hot spots are,” he said.

He expressed the conviction that “with his youthful nature, he will give Cross River his best by making the security of the state his primary focus.”