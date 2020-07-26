Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli has assumed duty with a declaration that he would not condone human rights abuses and extra judicial killings from Police personnel.

Okoli the 37th Police Commissioner of the Bayelsa Police Command speaking over the weekend disclosed that the Command under him would give priority intelligence gathering and encourage citizens to aid arrest of criminals without involving in jungle justice.

According to him he has come to Bayelsa well prepared to maintain law and order, fight crime and criminality and to ensure that the good people of Bayelsa State including those residing and doing lawful business in the state are protected.

Okoli who stated that he has met various stakeholders since assumption of office on the status of security in the state noted that he will key into the positive aspects of the existing security architecture to strengthen and confront the security challenges in the state.

While commending the rank and file of the Command, the new Police boss stressed that the Command will implement fully the vision of the IGP Mohammed A. Adamu on community policing.

He said “The people of Bayelsa State, are hardworking and enterprising therefore deserve a conducive atmosphere to carry out their legitimate business and enjoy to the maximum their deserved dividends democracy.

“Together with my management team and the crop of seasoned and dedicated officers in the state, I will ensure the highest level of professionalism in policing Bayelsa State.

We shall work closely and in synergy with sister security agencies, Organizations, Civil Society Organizations and Faith Based Organization to fight crime and to expose any infractions within our system. ”

“We will develop new crime fighting and prevention strategies to motivate to achieve desired results. We shall establish a special squad that will promptly respond and deal with violent crimes and social miscreants. The Command will strive to ensure that crime does not take place and if it does, we shall respond promptly, pursue the hoodlums, subdue them and apprehend them to face the law.”