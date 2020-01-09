Zika Bobby

Newly appointed acting-Customs Area Controller of Seme Border, Dalha Cheidi Wada, has promised to step up the tempo of anti-smuggling activities in the area.

Wada stated this while taking over from former Controller, Mohammed Uba Garba. He called for more cooperation from customs officers and operatives of other security agencies.

The Controller said he would oversee the uncompromising enforcement of laid down rules and directives while working to make the place a no-go-area for smugglers and persons involved in other forms of illegalities

Customs Public Relations Officer for the Command, Hussaini Abdullahi, in a release, quoted Uba, the outgoing controller, as wishing Wada a successful tenure while advising him to remain firm and resolute in decision making to effectively discharge the new responsibility bestowed upon him.