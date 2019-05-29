President Muhammadu Buhari and 29 governors who emerged victorious in last elections will, today, take oath of office for a fresh four-year term. This was even as Nigerians gave kudos and knocks to president Buhari; during an assessment of his first term. Acting Chief Justice of the Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, will administer the oath of office and oath of allegiance on Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Eagle Square in Abuja, in a colorful ceremony, which the Federal Government has promised would be low-key. Eagle Square is wearing a new look, as all is set for the swearing in ceremony, which will begin Buhari’s second term. In 29 states, governors would also take the oath of office. Some of them will be starting their second term in office, while some others are in their first terms. Governors who are taking oath of office today are: Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia),

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Adedapo Abiodun (Ogun), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Samuel Ortom (Benue). Others are Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullai Gandu- je (Kano), Aminu Tambuwa (Sokoto), Mohammed Mattawale (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Mohammed Bala (Bauchi), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Solomon Lalong (Plateau), Ahmadu Finitri (Adamawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe). Governors who will also take oath of office are Aminu Masari (Katsina), Muhammad Yahaya (Gombe), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Muhammad Badaru (Jigawa), Abubakar Bello (Niger) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa). Governors Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Willie Obiano (Anambra) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) are still in office. Meanwhile, vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has thanked God for sustaining democracy for 20 years in Nigeria.

Obi said this, yesterday, in Owerri, during an inaugural lecture in honour of Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, at the Ahajioku Convention Centre, Owerri. He advised Ihedioha on the need to cut the cost of governance and concentrate on education and other infrastructure, and added that the fact that democracy has stayed uninterrupted,in spite of many lapses, was proof that it had come to stay. He thanked all those who were part of the growth of democracy in the country and reminded Nigerian leaders that democracy is more than just a name. “The beauty of democracy is not in the name, but, in what our people now commonly call ‘democracy dividend,’ which we are yet to experience fully in Nigeria.” He pointed out the inability to achieve free and fair election and enthronement of the rule of law as our greatest failing. In its reaction to the president’s Monday interview, the PDP said resort to blame game and alleged false performance claims, further confirmed that his administration failed in effectively managing the affairs of the country, in the last four years.