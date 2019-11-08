Are you aspiring to become a supermodel? Do you dream of cat walking on runways across the fashion capitals of the world? If yes, there is good news in the air. Popular showbiz platform, Atunda Entertainment, has signed a partnership deal with one of the world’s leading modeling agencies, 3D Modeling Agency.

Speaking with TS Weekend, Atunda Entertainment’s lead model, Ogongo, said: “This is a new dawn for the modeling industry. Once more, Atunda Entertainment is poised to empower young people who have passion for modeling. With this new deal, Atunda Entertainment and 3D Modeling Agency will synergise in hunting for talented models from across Nigeria and Africa, with the aim of nurturing them into world acclaimed models.”

Grooming for models to be featured in the programme will take place at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. Atunda Entertainment is an arm of Motherland Beckons, an outfit created by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the president of La Campagne.

Since its inception, the platform has developed major musical stars and presented them via explosive and unique performances to the world. On its part, 3D Modelling Agency provides top models for international brands and also works with major designers and fashion houses including Burberry, Armani, Dior, Versace, Dolce and Gabana, Ralph Lauren, and Marc Jacobs.