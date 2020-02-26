Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South-East business community practically shifted to the industrial town of Nnewi, Anambra State, on February 19, 2020, when Mr. Humphrey Ngonadi was installed the third president of the South East Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA).

There was gridlock in Nnewi following the array of personalities that trooped into the town. Hotel owners and hospitality arena managers had a hectic time attending to high-profile visitors for three days. Anedo Hall, venue of the investiture, could not contain the crowd, while the presence of the governors of Anambra and Enugu states, as well as the national president of Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajia Saratu Iya Aliyu, added colour to the occasion.

It was a good platform for the business community to forge collaborations with government, while other people also did some networking.

Taking advantage of the presence of the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi State, represented by his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, and his Anambra State counterpart, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who stood in for Governor Willie Obiano, outgoing president of SECCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala, tasked governors of the zone to ensure that the Federal Government’s railway projects spread to the region.

Udeagbala also urged them to embark on independent power projects to boost the various industrial clusters in their states.

He appealed to the Federal Government, in the interest of equity and fairness, to urgently develop the permanent site of the Enugu International Trade Fair Complex: “The government at all levels should unite to reactivate our seaports, and ensure a functional international airport for the South-East region.

“We encourage South-East governments to establish IPPs for industrial/commercial clusters such as we have in Ariaria, Aba. Such feats should be advanced in the Nnewi industrial clusters, Onitsha Market clusters, Abakaliki rice mill clusters, etc.”

Umahi asked Igbo businessmen, especially, importers and exporters, to locate some of their businesses in the state’s international market that would be officially opened next month. He noted that business concerns from within and outside the country were already securing shops and outlets in the market, located along the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ikom-Cameroun international highway in Abakaliki.

He expressed confidence in the new leadership of SECCIMA and urged it to visit Ebonyi State and see how they can take advantage of the market: “We are already partnering Chinese business concerns. We have an expansive market with infrastructure; so, we encourage you to come and see how you can take advantage of what we’ve put in place along the international corridor. We pledge that, anytime you knock on our door, the door would be opened for you.”

Umahi, who was decorated as grand patron of SECCIMA, said the government of Ebonyi State honoured the invitation because the chamber needed to be encouraged to reposition businesses in the region. He noted that what SECCIMA was promoting was what government might have failed to achieve.

Igwe described Ngonadi as a great philanthropist and humble.

He said the award would serve as a stimulus for the governor to continue promoting entrepreneurship among Ebonyi youth, as against white-collar jobs only.

Obiano, on his part, said he was always happy coming to Nnewi because of its industrial hub, adding that the future of the state rested on the industrial community:

“I’m happy that the event is taking place here. Government is ready to partner with you. We can’t industrialise without power.

“We’re discussing with power companies ready to provide independent power supply. Some had already promised to supply turbines for transmission and distribution.

“We need to get involved in the entire value chain. That’s the way to get rich quick. We want people to go up and down stream.”

In his acceptance speech, Ngonadi said the chamber would assist and encourage governments in the region to provide all forms of capacity-building towards economic growth and progress of small-scale enterprises.

He also said the chamber would facilitate mutual collaboration to boost trade exhibitions, starting with the forthcoming 31st Enugu International Trade Fair.

He was emphatic that the core focus of his administration would be on strategic partnership for policy advocacy, SMEs’ development and trade promotion: “We acknowledge and hope to consolidate on the existing partnership between SECCIMA and DFID, South East Governors’ Forum, foreign embassies and some federal and state MDAs.

“Our tenure will support and encourage government in providing all forms of capacity-building towards economic empowerment of SME operators, especially for our women in NAWOG and NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneurs.”

Earlier, an industrialist, Chief Cletus Ibeto, who chaired the occasion, showered praise on Ngonadi for bringing life to the chamber of commerce in Nnewi, which was a precursor to his current position. He expressed confidence that, with the new president, SECCIMA would be moved to the next level.

He also pledged that industrialists in Nnewi and the South-East in general would stand firm behind the new executive to help it succeed.