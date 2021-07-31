From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, on Friday, assumed office with a call to the media to support the military to achieve its mandate of defending the country.

Sawyerr took over from Air Commodore Wap Maigida, who had been acting following the appointment of the former Director, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu as Director, Army Public Relations in June.

Sawyerr was the commandant of the Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi, before his new appointment.

In his address, he said the new assignment was a clarion call for him to contribute his quota towards the realisation of the leadership focus of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

He said the leadership focus of the CDS was, “to foster a professional armed forces capable of effectively meeting its constitutional imperatives.”

The spokesperson said the leadership focus was being pursued vigourously in a professional manner, saying it would require the support of the media at all times. Sawyerr stated that his responsibilities were to project the Nigerian armed forces, galvanise the support of the media and the citizens for all military engagements.

He stated that the military, in synergy with other security agencies, had continued to work round the clock to surmount the nation’s numerous security challenges.

“These ugly developments, which have continued to affect the peaceful co-existence of the citizens of our dear country, would in no distant time be a thing of the past.

“I must, therefore, be quick to say that the media which is commonly referred to as the fourth estate of the realm is a vital component in the entire process,” he said.

Earlier, the outgoing acting Director, Maigida, assured the new director of the unalloyed commitment and support of the entire staff of the directorate towards the attainment of set objectives.

