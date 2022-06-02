From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, has pleaded with the upper legislative Chambers to expedite action on the passage of the NYSC Trust Fund.

He spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the NYSC 2022 Batch B Pre-Orientation Course Workshop, urging the participants to maximise the advantages of the workshop.

“I would like to use this opportunity to appreciate the support of Nigerians for the proposed NYSC Trust Fund. With the Bill for the establishment already passed by the House of Representatives, I am confident that it would not be long before the Senate gives its concurrence. I therefore, appeal for the sustained support of all stakeholders for its actualization,” he appealed.

On the importance of the workshop, DG MK Fadah said: “This workshop serves as an avenue for review of the conduct of previous Orientation Courses with a view to improving our performance.

Furthermore, the choice of the theme, “Repositioning the Critical Components of the Orientation Course Content to Address Prevailing Challenges II.” underscores our determination to address identified challenges and adopt best practices in a bid to make the exercise more impactful.

“I am pleased to report that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of the operating environment, we have continued to conduct Orientation exercises successfully. We remain committed to working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, State Ministries of Health and other stakeholders to sustain the safe and efficient conduct of the Orientation and other aspects of our operations,” he said.

Declaring the event open, Minister of FCT, Muhammad Musa Bello, commended the management for sustaining the Scheme.

“I must also commend the management of the NYSC for choosing the Federal Capital to host this all important programme. I extend the goodwill of the great people of the Federal Capital Territory.

“May I at this juncture, Congratulate Brig. Gen. MK. Fadah on his appointment by Mr. President as the 19th Director-General of the NYSC. I have no doubt that the scheme will benefit greatly from your wealth of experience and that the goals of the founding fathers will be achieved during your tenure.

“Let me assure the Director-General that the FCT Administration shall not relent at providing the necessary support to the NYSC at all times especially as it relates to the security and welfare of our dear corps members. The various innovations and positive turn around witnessed so far is also appreciated,” he said.

