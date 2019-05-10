Romanus Ugwu and Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig. Gen Shaibu Ibrahim, yesterday vowed to rejig the scheme, sustain effective utilization of the potential of corps members and pursue vigorously a technologically-driven organization.

Shaibu who spoke during the official takeover from his predecessor, Maj-Gen Suleiman Kazaure, also promised to improve on the welfare of corps members and staff, warning that under his watch, the staff of NYSC must show commitment to work, shun malpractices and corruption.

“My vision will be to sustain effective utilization of the potential of corps members, pursue a technologically driven organization, improve on the welfare of both corps members and the staff, as well as the security, strengthen the existing collaboration’s with stakeholders and rejig the NYSC venture in line with the NYSC Act.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I would want to urge the staff to be committed to working, shun malpractices and corruption. Teamwork and fairness to all will be my watchword,” he charged.

The new DG also assured his predecessor that he will not only strive to sustain his tremendous achievements but will also take the scheme to another pedestal, insisting that he will strengthen the existing collaboration with the stakeholders and rejig the NYSC ventures in line with the NYSC Act.

“I cannot thank the outgoing DG enough to have lifted the scheme to a higher level. I want to assure him that I will strive to sustain the tremendous achievements and take the scheme to another pedestal,” he said.

He appreciated President, Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Defence, Chief of Army Staff for finding him worthy of the appointment as the DG.

Speaking earlier, the out-going DG, Kazaure in his remarks appreciated the management and staff of the NYSC for the support and cooperation granted to him during his tenure and urged them to do same to the new DG.

While welcoming his successor, he appreciated the President, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, chairman and members of the NYSC National Governing Board for all their support.

I am pleased to note that we recorded modest achievements through our individual and collective efforts. I salute both members of the top management and all staff for your cooperation and support. The passion and commitment you demonstrated, the honesty of purpose and quality of advice I got from you underlined your loyalty to the scheme.

“The tasking nature of the NYSC operations notwithstanding, I am confident that given your experiences and love for the job, God will continue to sustain and grant you success. As the new the DG takes over today, I enjoin you to accord him the same level of cooperation and support.

“To my successor, I heartily congratulate you and welcome you on board as the 18 chief executive of NYSC. Happily enough, you are in a familiar terrain having served as Military Assistant to two former DGs. I am confident that you will easily warm yourself into the hearts of members of staff at all levels, especially with the cordial relationship you have established since your previous engagement.

“As I move on from here to another assignment. I want to give further assurance of my continued loyalty and commitment to the service of our fatherland. 7. Furthermore. I wish to thank the Honourable Minister and the entire Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the Chairman and members of the NYSC National Governing Board for the unqualified support given to me in the discharge of my responsibilities. To all other stakeholders in the Scheme, including on collaborating partners and member of the press,” he said.