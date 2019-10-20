Chinelo Obogo

A much-anticipated family drama series, Amanda is set to hit TV screens.

Produced by seasoned filmmaker and award-winning cinematographer, Godwin Nwachukwu, Amanda is an awareness raiser on salient social issues affecting girl child development including trafficking and molestation. The drama hopes to equip women with skills for survival.

With its riveting storyline and star-studded cast of frontline actors, Amanda is the final product of years of intense background work, involving research and observation of real life happenings at locations in Lagos and Delta States.

Some of the big names in the cast include award-winning kid talent, Angel Onyi Unigwe, comic actor Francis Odega, Ejiro Okurame, Vincent Opurum, Tony Akposheri and Maureen Okpoko among others. The series was produced using state-of-the-art equipment and is planned to be the longest running drama in Nigerian television history. There are 26 episodes ready for airing.

Amanda was directed by Akan Archbong Focus and is a production of School2Productions, which made its debut in 2005 with Family Passion.

In the drama, Amanda’s father dies suddenly following a land dispute, which leaves her widowed mother with no other choice than to send Amanda to the city. But the danger awaiting the girl is something nobody bargained for.

“Our priority right now is to make sure every home gets to see this series especially those who live in remote and rural areas whose primary goal is urban migration,” Nwachukwu said.