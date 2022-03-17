The new dress code for Nigerian policewomen as recently approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, is as dangerous as it is unnecessary. The new dress code allows policewomen to wear stud earrings, headscarf under their berets or peak caps while in uniform. According to the police hierarchy, this is in line with international best practices.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said police had personnel from every local government in the country with different ethnic and religious backgrounds. Hence, he said, there is “need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the work place for optimum output and professionalism.” Adejobi cited Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and the United Kingdom as some other countries that had adopted the same dress code.

The police authorities have some supporters of the new dress code for female police. The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), for instance, reportedly hailed the new dress code, saying it would enhance commitment to duty among female officers. According to FOMWAN, the approval was a unique development in the history of the police in Nigeria and that it would enable Muslim women to contribute their quota to nation-building. The group said hijab was their pride and identity and that it represented modesty, decency and spirituality.

We wonder how wearing hijab or any religious apparel will enhance the work of policewomen or make them contribute their quota to nation-building. Nigeria is not advanced enough to handle the confusion that may arise as a result of the dress code. Wearing of hijab has caused enough crises already in many high schools in some parts of the country. Is this what we want to import into our security agencies?

There are many other questions. For instance, does the IGP have the power to unilaterally impose a dress code on female cops? Did he consult with the President who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Police Council (NPC)? Are the state governors and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission who are members of this NPC aware of this approval? Did they sanction it?

As has been observed by some senior lawyers and other stakeholders, the new dress code is illegal and its approval should be reversed. Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Oluwa Adegboruwa (SAN), for instance, said the religion of public officers, including members of security agencies, should be a private matter to them. According to him, Section 10 of the Nigerian constitution stipulates that government and all its agencies should be neutral in religious matters. This means Nigeria is a secular state with no affiliation to any particular religion. Section 42, he adds, prohibits discrimination in all its ramifications. He wondered what will be the official uniform for policewomen who are Catholics, members of Celestial Church who are against wearing shoes; or traditionalists some of who wear charms and amulets around their waists.

It is imperative to note that uniform is not the problem of the Nigerian police since it came into being in 1945. There is insecurity everywhere. Policemen are being killed in their numbers in different parts of the country. Innocent citizens are also being kidnapped, tortured or even killed for no justifiable reasons.

What the police need now essentially is how to secure Nigeria and do their work effectively and efficiently. They need enhanced salary, high morale, good training, good weapons and enhanced conditions of service. The new dress code is a misplaced priority. It is a distraction and will not have any impact on the performance of their duties. Their dress code should be left the way it is.

We should see the police force for what it is – a national institution. There is no need bringing in profiling or religious cum ethnic colouration to it. If there is a religious crisis, those who wear hijab, for instance, are easily given away as Muslims. We have enough crises already. We should not polarise the national institution with religious sentiments.

No doubt, the dress code is a subtle reminder of our religious differences. Apart from the danger of reading religion into the approval of the new dress code, there is the possibility of every religion asking members to wear their own apparel. We wonder how the Nigerian police will look like if that should happen. Obviously, it will not be good for the image of the law enforcement agency. The presidency should wade in and stop the new dress code. The security agencies regard every person as a man. What the IGP has done is to introduce gender differences in our forces at this time and age.

It is unfortunate that we devote so much time to irrelevancies and pay scanty attention to things that should enhance our living. Dress code is the least problem plaguing the police. Let’s strive to build a strong and well equipped police force instead of dwelling so much on the new dress code.