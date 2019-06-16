Nigeria Football Federation target, Tammy Abraham is delighted to be compared to Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba.

With 104 goals to his name from 254 appearances, the Ivory Coast legend is the top scoring African in Premier League history, ahead of two players of Nigerian descent, Emmanuel Adebayor (97) and Yakubu Aiyegbeni (95).

Ahead of the European U21 Championship, which begins today, the England U21 striker took a look at what people were saying about him on social media, and was flattered to be likened to Drogba.

Replying to @robbie_tingstrom, Abraham said : ‘’I really wish I was Drogba, he was one of my idols growing up. It would be an honour to be like him, I call him my uncle.”

Abraham was one of the hottest players in the EFL Championship last season, scoring 26 goals to help Aston Villa secure promotion to the top flight, and his future has been subject of speculation since the end of the season.

The lanky and powerful striker has netted 60 career goals since turning professional.