A new case of Ebola has been confirmed in the northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to three, since the 14th Ebola outbreak was declared in the country in late April.

This is according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Congolese Health Ministry confirmed the third case of Ebola in Mbandaka on Thursday (May 4).

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The 48-year-old man was a high-risk contact of the first case, WHO Regional Office for Africa tweeted on Thursday.

It added that 444 contact cases had been identified.

The DRC declared its 14th Ebola outbreak on April 23, after the first case was confirmed in Mbandaka, the capital of DRC’s northwestern Province of Equateur, a city on the Congo River.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The first two confirmed cases, who were relatives, died after showing symptoms.

DRC is experiencing its 14th Ebola outbreak since 1976.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The current outbreak is the sixth since 2018, the most frequent in the country’s Ebola history.

Previous outbreaks in Equateur Province were in 2020 and 2018, with 130 and 54 recorded cases, respectively, according to WHO.

In December 2021, DRC declared the end of its 13th Ebola outbreak in which eight cases were confirmed and three probable, including six deaths in the northeastern North Kivu Province. (Xinhua/NAN)