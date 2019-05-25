A new edition of African Voices, the Globacom-sponsored 30-minute magazine programme on the Cable News Network (CNN), profiles the artistic dexterities of British actor of Nigerian descent, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and two other film professionals.

The trio, who have film-making careers that have demonstrated how Africa can influence the global film industry will be featured on the programme which runs from Friday will also feature Osborne Macharia, a photographer, and Likarion Wainaina, a film-maker, both of whom are based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The first of the guest artistes, Kae-Kazim, hails originally from Lagos, Nigeria, where he was born 57 years ago. His family later relocated to England. He gained global reckoning with his outstanding performance in Hotel Rwanda, a 2004 film which aped the Rwandan crisis.

Kae-Kazim joined Hollywood on the strength of his success in Hotel Rwanda and acted in several films including Slipstream, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s end, and Black Sails. He later returned to his fatherland to train a rising group of filmmakers for the global scene, won awards including Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in 2012. He was also a nominee for the Gemini Award for Best Performance in 2004.

The second is Macharia, a 33-year old commercial photographer, whose success stemmed from a failure he recorded in 2010 while studying for a degree in Architecture.